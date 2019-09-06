Lady Tarpons get healthy, preparing for District

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team is getting all players healthy and ready to start the district season next week.

Head Lady Tarpons coach, Julie Breedlove, took time out from Tuesday’s practice at Tarpon Gym to fill the Press in on what’s been going on as the team looks forward to the district opening match.

“I don’t know anything about Raymondville,” Breedlove said. “We haven’t played them this year and we haven’t seen them play. We’ll just go and do our thing.”

Raymondville is Port Isabel’s first district opponent and the match will take place at Raymondville next Tuesday, September 10th.

In their most recent match, at Brownsville St. Joseph’s last Saturday, P.I. lost in straight sets, 13-25, 13-25, 17-25.

“They’ve got good kids and they have a good, strong middle,” Breedlove said this week. “We had a hard time shutting her down in the middle. I was pleased with some of the things I saw.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.