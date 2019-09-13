Freshman Montoya digging the xylophone

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Freshman Silver Tarpon Marching Band member Christopher Montoya plays the xylophone in the frontal ensemble. And even though he’s a freshman this is not his first time around in the Silver Tarpon band.

Montoya was brought up last year as an eighth grader and he talked with the Press this week about how it is with marching season’s worth of experience in hand at the start of the 2019 marching season.

“It’s easier the second time around. I can help out the newcomers.”

Last year Montoya played the gong for the halftime shows and probably won’t be continuing with xylophone after this year.

“I’d love to try other instruments, maybe snare or something else in drum line so I can march.”

As a member of the frontal ensemble Montoya remains on the sideline during the halftime shows.

Montoya talked about the differences between last year’s show and this year’s.

“I like the show – it’s a whole different take from last year. This year it’s more electronic. It’s one of my favorite parts of the show.”

The first football halftime performance of the band is never the best one of the season, and Montoya talked about how the first two performances of the season went off the last two Fridays.

“The first one was O.K. The second one, I heard some people tripped over some props.” For the most part frontal ensemble players have their backs to the field and may not see any of the marching parts of the show.

