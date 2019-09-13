Hartsfield talks marching band

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Scott Hartsfield has been Head Director of Bands for the Port Isabel school system for over 20 years now. He recently sat with your instrumental music reporter and talked about the kind of musical aggregation the 2019 Silver Tarpon Marching Band is shaping up to be.

“They’ve done really well,” Hartsfield said Tuesday. “They have Parts I and II on the field. We didn’t perform Part II this past week because of the weather – we want it to be a little more secure. But this week Part II will be on, and probably half of III. So by the end of next week we should have the entire show on the field, a month before contests, which is great.”

The band has a larger than usual freshmen class and these first-year members of the Silver Tarpon

band have been, according to Hartsfield, more than pulling their own weight.

“They’re doing great. As a matter of fact, they’re a very strong class this year. Usually, the freshmen kids are the followers, until they figure it out. But this class figures it out pretty quick and they also contribute as leaders.”

The number of Silver Tarpon band members is about the same as it usually is – 130-140, according to Hartsfield. The size of the various sections, though, can fluctuate.

