Lady Tarpons take district opener in four

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team took the bus to Raymondville Tuesday for their first district match of the 2019 season, and came away with the win in four sets.

The team won by the scores of 25-20, 15-25, 2523, 25-17.

The Press visited with head volleyball coach, Julie Breedlove, Wednesday morning and she filled your volleyball reporter in on how it all went down.

“We played a pretty complete game last night,” Coach Breedlove said. “Our setters … did a good job moving the ball around. The girls were ready to play – they didn’t seem to be too nervous or jittery.”

The team played well enough to win and apparently had all parts of their game more or less in sync with each other. If there was one aspect of their play that was a little off it was the service game.

“We had some service errors. The difference this time was that they were able to, at least, get two or three points before the service error.” The team committed 11 service errors in the four-set match.

After taking the first game, 25-20, the Lady Tarpons lost the second one, 15-25. If they had dropped the third set the team would have been forced to go to five sets to win the match. They didn’t let it happen.

“The third and fourth sets we played much better. Our serving was aggressive, which helped us out a lot. The focus in the third set was just trying to stay close with them. Star (Estrella Vasquez) had a service run that helped us out and she did a really good job of being a leader.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.