Ramos improving her game

Madison Ramos is working all the time to improve her game so she can be more of a contributor on the Port Isabel High volleyball team. She sat with the Press this week and talked about how, as a sophomore, she knows her way around the court more so than she did her freshman year.

“My freshman year was definitely a learning experience,” Ramos said. “It was all new compared to junior high, all the transitions and rotations. It was a lot to learn, a lot to keep track of.”

The more experienced members of the team were helpful.

“My sister (Rebecca) helped me a lot, since she was also in the middle. I picked up on it pretty easily.”

Ramos talked about how the team can improve and what, exactly, she and her teammates need to work on.

“I think it’s really all mental – we all need to help each other and keep each other up. We can’t all get down when we make mistakes. We need to get in a zone, stay in a zone, and have fun at the same time. You’ve got to put your mistakes behind, fix them in practice and go on to the next game.”

“You have to talk, see who’s got the better angle, who she’s setting it to, and, when it’s coming over, if they’re going to tip it or hit it down.”

“She’s a pretty physical player and she’s still getting back into the swing of things after being out for a month,” head Lady Tarpons coach Julie Breedlove told the Press. “She’s competitive and she’s willing to learn and willing to work hard and do what it takes to do that.”

“I know the rotation, where I’m supposed to go, and all those things,” Ramos said. “I’m trying to hit harder and get a lot more blocks than last year.”

