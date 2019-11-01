Lady Tarpons Drop Final Match at Progreso

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team dropped their final match of the season at Progreso Monday night. They finish the season with a 2-12 record in league play.

The Press spoke with head P.I. coach Julie Breedlove Wednesday and she talked about finding successes and bright spots in a season that had very few in the wins and losses department.

“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. We got in some of our younger players for the experience. And I think there were a lot of successes besides the wins and losses.”

Last Saturday, at Tarpon Gym, Port Isabel lost to Zapata in straight sets; 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.

In looking ahead to next year Breedlove can count on getting most of the team back, as only two players will be lost to graduation in the spring. Estrella Vasquez and Galilea Cab are the two seniors who have played their final match with the team.

“We’re going to miss the two seniors. They laid the groundwork for next year. We’re going to come back strong next year.”

“It’s about getting better and I think they’re all better players for having gone through this year. And we’ve got some kids going into other sports.”

It’s time to put this season in the rear view mirror and concentrate on looking ahead. The process started even before the team bus arrived back at the high school after Monday’s match.

“We talked about how we can be a much better team next year.”

This volleyball season is history and nothing will change how it all unfolded. The start of next season is 10 months into the future. The time to start preparing for it is now.