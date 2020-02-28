Lady Tarpons blank Santa Rosa Warriors, 15-0

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

This past Monday, February 24, the Port Isabel softball team flexed its muscles on offense and defense. The visiting Lady Warriors were left stunned as the Lady Tarpons bats were on fire while pitcher, Allison Gonzalez froze the opposing batters in their tracks. It was a nice, chilly night, but things heated up pretty quick as the Lady Tarpons built a 3-0 after the first inning. In the bottom of the second inning the Lady Tarpons continued to show patience at the plate as the first two batters got on base on walks.

The runners advanced on a wild pitch before the Santa Rosa pitcher was able to strikeout the batter. Next up to bat was shortstop, Viviana Cantu who hit the ball to right field bringing in the baserunners, putting PI up 5-0. After Allison Gonzalez got on base on a walk, Celina Marchan hit a double down the left line bringing in two more players extending the Lady Tarpons lead to 7-0. Two more runners got on base as catcher Kyla Mata was hit by a pitch and Alanna Zermeno was walked. With bases loaded, outfielder Mary Jane Cantu connected with the ball for a single, but had two runs batted in (RBI) as PI went up 9-0. The rout was on.

Back to the top of the batting rotation, Layni Mata was walked and Ava Moore was hit by a pitch. Whitney Zaloski got on base with a single and had an RBI. Viviana Cantu had a single of her own with an RBI, but the Lady Warriors got their second out on a fielder’s choice. Gonzalez, who already had a home run in the first inning, was up next. She hit the ball way deep into left field, about 10 feet short of the fence, and was able to make it all the way home for an in-the-park homerun.

After back-to-back doubles made it 15-0, Port Isabel, the Port Isabel head softball coach, Danno Wise, elected to end the inning. Pitcher Allison Gonzalez went back to the mound and made quick work of the three batters, as the game was called in favor of Port Isabel after meeting the Run Ahead Rule of 15 runs.

The Lady Tarpons are now 2-0, with wins over Brownsville Rivera and Santa Rosa. Port Isabel, along with Los Fresnos will be hosting a 3-day, 10-team softball tournament starting on Thursday, February 27, to February 29. The Lady Tarpons first game is February 26 and is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. vs Lyford.