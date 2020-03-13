UIL suspends all sanctioned contests

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

On Thursday, March 12, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) had released a statement that the UIL Basketball Tournament, CX Debate State Tournament and the UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge were suspended until further notice weeks due to the COVID-19 virus, known collectively by its general name, coronavirus.

Then, on the following day, the UIL went further by issuing a statement stating that they were suspending ALL UIL sanctioned activities for two weeks, taking into effect on March 16 through March 29.

On Wednesday, March 11, the National Basketball League (NBA) announced that they were suspending the current basketball season after a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19. That same day, the IVY League Conference was the first Division I conference to cancel its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments due to the virus outbreak. The NCAA soon followed by canceling all the tournaments the next day.

Current ongoing sports affected will be Track and Field, Powerlifting, Baseball, Softball, Golf, and Tennis. The UIL did give the school districts the discretion whether to hold practices.