Port Isabel’s city buildings closed, city meeting still on schedule

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel’s lighthouse, museums and city buildings are closed as of March 15, as concern over novel coronavirus COVID-19 grows. These sites will be closed until April 6, according to the City of Port Isabel. The closures could be extended, Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said, if needed.

Tonight’s City Commission meeting is open to the public at Port Isabel City Hall at 6:00 p.m., if anyone wants to attend. If not, Hockema told the PRESS that the meeting will be live streamed on Port Isabel’s Facebook page.

Tonight’s meeting agenda can be found here.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Port Isabel, South Padre Island, or the Rio Grande Valley. As of March 17, there are 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes respiratory illness. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Here are a list of Port Isabel city buildings that are closed or open, along with their contact information:

ANIMAL SHELTER/CODE ENFORCEMENT

Closed, but animal control services will continue. 956-943-3888.

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

The lobby will remain open during regular business hours. The office is closed to public. Drop box open, phones and e-mail available for permits. Inspections will be done by appointment only.

956-943-0714 or building@copitx.com.

CITY EVENTS

The following events will be canceled: Museums’ of Port Isabel Telling Our Stories, Port Isabel Antique & Flea Market, Queen Isabella Market Day. 956-943-7602 or museumdirector@copitx.com.

CITY HALL AND FINANCE DEPARTMENT

The lobby will remain open during regular business hours. The offices are closed to the public. Drop box is open 24 hours a day. Available by phone and e-mail. Late payment fees for garbage will be waived through April 15. 956-943-2682 or salcocer@copitx.com.

COMMUNITY CENTER

Closed (including Tu Salud Si Cuenta and Amigos del Valle); home delivery of meals will continue. Available by phone and e-mail. 956-943-1822 or librarydirector@copitx.com.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The lobby will remain open during regular business hours. The office is closed to public. Drop box open, phones and e-mail available. 956-943-2682 or salcocer@copitx.com.

EMS

Open, to continue as normal. Please advise dispatch if you have respiratory symptoms, a fever that has persisted or significant recent travel.

EVENT & CULTURAL CENTER

Closed. Available by phone and email. 956-943-0719 or ecdirector@copitx.com.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Open.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

To continue as normal. Call Finance Department for more information. 956-943-0701.

KEEPER’S COTTAGE/CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Closed to public. Available by phone and e-mail. 956-943-2262 or director@portisabel.org.

LAGUNA MADRE YOUTH CENTER

Closed until April 6. Available by phone. 956-943-6310.

LIBRARY

Closed to public. Available by phone and e-mail. 956-943-1822 or librarydirector@copitx.com.

LIGHTHOUSE

Closed to public. Available by phone and e-mail. 956-943-7602 or museumdirector@copitx.com.

MUNICIPAL COURT

The lobby will remain open during regular business hours. Office and courtroom closed to public. Drop box open, phones and e-mail available. Failure to appear will be waived through April 15. 956-943-1281 or cantu@copitx.com.

MUSEUMS OF PORT ISABEL [Treasures of the Gulf & Port Isabel Historical Museum]

Closed to public. 956-943-7602 or museumdirector@copitx.com.

PARKS & RECREATION

Open.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Open. Non-emergency number 956-943-2727.

RECYCLING CENTER

Closed to public. 956-943-6631.