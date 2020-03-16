South Padre Island rescinds all special events permits

By Gaige Davila

All special events permits issued by the City of South Padre Island will be rescinded by 7:00 p.m. today, March 16.

The special event permit rescinding is part of a local state of disaster declaration by South Padre Island, issued at 3:40 p.m. today. Gatherings of over 50 people are banned, and the the city’s Emergency Management Plan has been initiated.

When asked what the Emergency Management Plan was, Nikki Soto, public information officer with the City of South Padre Island, said the city does not give specifics to the plan as it may “jeopardize our response to emergencies.”

Events, such as the concerts slated at Clayton’s Beach Bar this month, are effectively cancelled. All equipment for the concerts must be removed in 24 hours, according to city’s release.

As part of the local state of disaster declaration, the following buildings are closed to the public:

– South Padre Island Community Center

– The South Padre Island Visitor Center

– The Multi-Modal Lobby

– The South Padre Island Convention Center

