Port Isabel closes all city parks, except Pompano Park Boat Ramp

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel has closed all city parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, except Pompano Park Boat Ramp, at 1 Pompano Ave.

The city parks closed include Lighthouse Park, Washington Park, Galvan Park (currently closed for construction), Laguna Madre Park, City Swimming Pool, Veterans Park and Berrel Mock Park.

The city is also asking that residents do not to “congregate on sidewalks, streets or parking lots.”

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Port Isabel, South Padre Island, or the Rio Grande Valley. As of March 17, there are 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes respiratory illness. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.