BREAKING: SPI outlines new restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island has released new mandatory restrictions as concern for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic grows. The restriction are part of the City of South Padre Island’s latest efforts to limit gatherings of people on the Island, along with limiting the risk of viral spread. The restrictions go into affect by 5:00 p.m. today, March 18.

The restrictions are listed below:

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ORDER NCOV2020-1 AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Gatherings on the beach will be limited to 10 persons or less.

Restaurants and bars will limit their seating by 50% of their current configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room. Restaurants and Bars will have a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables. Restaurants and Bars must close by 10:00 pm until 6:00 am. Last Call is 9:45 pm. Restaurants will be allowed to designate a parking space for curbside delivery. Curbside (To Go) and drive thru food service is strongly encouraged and recommended. All dance floors, in bars and restaurants are closed. Live music of more than 2 persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.

All Food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.

Any Restaurants that have buffet style service, must have a server at each station, there will be no self-service buffets. Hotels are required to completely sanitize all touch surfaces before check in for each individual rooms. All VRM are required to completely sanitize all touch areas within the unit and sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils.

Disposable Glassware must be used in place of reusable glassware at 5:00 pm on 3 / 1 9 /20. Self Service drink dispensers are closed in ALL businesses. Straws of any type are not allowed.

Condiments for beverages are not allowed.

Table top/ self-service condiment stations are not allowed.

Movie theaters and churches will limit audiences to less than 50 people and will institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6′ apart. Gas Stations must sanitize the self-service portions of the equipment at a hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at the pumps. The Island Metro must restrict the available ridership by 50% of the available seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will sanitize the bus before the start of any route.

All beach/community port-a-potties will be closed until twice a day cleaning and hand sanitizers are available.

There will be no congregations or gatherings of more than 50 persons public or private.

The Peace Officers, City of South Padre Island Health Inspectors, Code Ordinance Officers/Inspectors are hereby authorized to enforce this order. A violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 in accordance with the City of South Padre Island Code of Ordinances.