Abbott: all Texas schools, bars, gyms and in-room dining suspended

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

In a series of Executive Orders slated to take effect tomorrow, Friday, March 20, at 11:59 p.m., Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the closures of all Texas schools, bars, gyms and in-room dining in restaurants.

The Executive Orders will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

Restaurants can offer to-go or delivery services only.

Abbott’s actions are some of the several he, the state, Cameron County and Laguna Madre municipalities have taken to slow or prevent the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

On March 18, the PRESS received a tip from sources at the Sangria Condominiums on South Padre Island of two guests who tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving the Island. Cameron County later confirmed the cases publicly, after several attempts made by the PRESS for confirmation.

To date, in Texas, there are 161 people with COVID-19, according to the Texas Tribune, three of which have died. Twelve people have been tested for COVID-19 in Cameron County, with 8 testing negative and 4 pending. Fifty-seven self-quarantined Cameron County residents are being or have been monitored by Cameron County Public Health Department, with 17 cleared and 45 pending.