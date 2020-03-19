PI-ISD responds to state-issued school closure

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) students will not return to school until April 3, after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide school closure on March 19.

Abbott’s executive order to suspend schools statewide was one of several issued today as novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread across Texas.

Some PI-ISD staff will work from home during the suspension period, a March 19 press release from PI-ISD says, including teachers. Food service, transportation, custodial, finance, district, and campus leadership employees will still report to their respective campuses.

Instructional packets will be provided to students to complete during the suspension period, with campus principals contacting students’ families to pick up class materials. Principals and teachers are using ClassDojo, Remind, Google Classroom and emails to communicate with students.

PI-ISD will be serving food to students at Port Isabel High School, Derry Elementary amd Garriga Elementary between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

