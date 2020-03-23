Judge Treviño issues mandatory shelter-in-place order for Cameron County

By Gaige Davila

Cameron County becomes the latest area in Texas with a shelter-in-place order, starting Wednesday, March 25, at 12:01 a.m.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., issued the order during a March 23 press conference, hoping to slow the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The shelter-in-place order will last two weeks and is subject to extension.

A shelter-in-place order is used by governments to limit residents’ travel to “essential” trips. Residents can still visit the grocery store, banks, pharmacies and attend medical appointments.

Dallas became the first city in Texas to issue a shelter-in-place order, on March 22. San Antonio, according to reports from the San Antonio Express-News, will issue a similar order at 6:00 p.m. today.

Cameron County, to date, has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19.