Port of Brownsville considers delaying commissioner election

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Brownsville Navigation District (BND), also known as the Port of Brownsville, is considering delaying their Navigation and Canal Commissioner election to November 3, a media release states. The current date of the election is May 2.

The commissioners act as the governing body of the BND.

This Friday, March 27, the BND commissioners will meet at 12:00 p.m., by telephone conference, to decide on the postponement. Three seats are up for election: Place 1, currently occupied by Ralph Cowen; Place 3, occupied by BND Board Chairman John Reed; and Place 5 occupied Sergio Tito Lopez.

The postponement is being considered as a “further safeguard” against community spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19. There are 373 cofirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Eight people have died from the virus.

In Cameron County, there are 6 conformed cases of COVID-19. Sixteen people tested for COVID-19 in Cameron County are negative for the virus, with 19 tests pending results. Seventy self-isolating people, so far, have been monitored by the county: 20 were cleared, 50 are still pending.

To join the telephone conference, call 1-888-204-5987, access code 675-4243. Find the agenda here.