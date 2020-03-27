Laguna Vista resident tests positive for COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A 44-year-old Laguna Vista man has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Cameron County Public Health department confirmed the case, along with two other cases–a 27-year-old man from Brownsville and a 59-year-old man from Los Fresnos–around 9:30 p.m. March 26.

In a media release, Cameron County Public Health said all three cases are travel-related and all three men are self-isolating.

It is not clear if any of the men are isolating in their cities of residence. Cameron County Public Health has not returned the PRESS’ multiple requests for comment.

Town of Laguna Vista Mayor Susie Houston was notified of the case last night. Houston told the PRESS she has had a conference call with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño and will get more information on the confirmed case.

Council member Place 3 Frank Davalos Jr. said Cameron County Public Health announced the case publicly before notifying Laguna Vista officials. Davalos said learned about the case after someone sent a screenshot of the Cameron County Public Health department’s press release.

The PRESS has asked Cameron County Public Health to comment on why they did not notify Town of Laguna Vista officials before announcing the case and is waiting for a response.

To date, there are 13 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County. Thirty-one Cameron County residents have tested negative. Fifty-one cases are still pending.

Seventy-two people self-isolating are being monitored by Cameron County.