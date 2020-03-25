Cameron County confirms seventh case of COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

A 40-year-old man from Rio Hondo has contracted novel coronavirus COVID-19, Cameron County Public Health announced late last night. The man is currently in self-isolation.

The person did not travel outside of Cameron County, according to the release, meaning they likely acquired the virus inside the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, has been under a shelter-in-place order. The order is for 14 days, or until April 8, 2020.

“Now that we have a possible community-acquired case, it is more important than ever that the public shelter in place as it will assist us in the efforts to minimize the exposure to the community,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says there are 736 cases of COVID-19 in Texas. In Cameron County, 43 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 19 persons negative for the virus and 24 pending results.