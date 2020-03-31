PI’s Strunk accepts athletic director position at Pennsylvania high school

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

Jason Strunk, Port Isabel High School’s (PIHS) head football coach and athletic director since 2018, is now the Athletic Director at 6A Manheim Township High School, located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Strunk’s last day with the district was today, Tuesday, March 31.

“I have spent 25 years coaching this game and I have loved it,” Strunk said in a Twitter post announcing his resignation. “At this time, I want to pursue a different career path, a new chapter in life.”

Strunk cited being able to watch his son, Mac Strunk, run college track at Citadel Military College of South Carolina and getting his wife back into her doctor network as reasons for the move. Strunk also said he is a year away from finishing his Masters degree in Athletic Leadership at Clemson University.

“I love the kids at Port Isabel,” Strunk said. “I have enjoyed being a Tarpon. It’s a special place. They are heading in the right direction. We have built young and they are ready to break out. Their future is really bright! I will follow their path through football and life. We build lifelong relationships. I will always be in their corner.”

Strunk starts at Manheim Township High School on Wednesday, April 1, working from his home.

“(I’m) working from home here in Texas until everything with the virus is cleared out and safe to work,” Strunk said.

One of the key items that coach Strunk emphasized in his time at PI was his nutrition and chocolate milk programs.

During the football season, players would drink chocolate milk within 15 minutes after workouts, in an attempt to build muscle mass and repair muscle fibers. The athletes were also provided a food pantry where they could make sandwiches when they were hungry. Strunk feels these programs need to continue as they are, “vital to our athletes.”

In a vacancy ad from Port Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD), this district is looking for an applicant with 5 years of head coaching and teaching experience. The deadline for the job is April 3.

“They need to let someone come in and work,” Strunk said, regarding Port Isabel High School’s next head coach and athletic director. “Let them do their job. These kids will play! They will be ready!”

The Manheim Township “Blue Streaks” are an accomplished football team in the area, compiling a 33-5 win-loss record in the last three years, including going 11-1 in 2019.