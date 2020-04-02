Port Isabel mayor issues more travel restrictions

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Starting this afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., the City of Port Isabel has several new restrictions, in an added measure declared by Mayor Juan Jose “JJ” Zamora to prevent residents from congregating amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The following restrictions are in effect until April 9 (April 8, 11:59 p.m.).

New rental agreements for short term rentals are prohibited.

No more than 2 people are allowed in a car on a roadway or waterway.

Fishing is not prohibited, so long as it is done in a private area. Launching boats or using any of the closed boat ramps is prohibited

While shopping, only two people can use a single shopping cart; neither of those people can be under 14-years-old.

The city is asking residents to make “essential business” trips limited to one person, further suggesting that people with odd-numbered license plates on their vehicles should shop on odd-numbered days, even-numbered license plates on even-numbered days. It is not clear from the city if this suggestion will be encouraged or enforced.

No one can walk the streets or sidewalks between 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., but people can walk and run between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., for exercise, or if they are going to buy groceries, take-out meals or medicine.

The following restrictions, made effective March 20, remain in effect.

For visiting commercial businesses, people must wait in their cars for service. But people can still enter laundromats, banks, hardware stores, medical providers, utilities, pharmacies, grocery stores, food service of takeout and delivery, exempted daycares, shipping/postal businesses, units of government, building work and landscaping.

Regarding restaurants, who can now only offer take-out or delivery, no more than 10 people may congregate in the take-out area. Patrons on foot may stay 6 feet from each other.