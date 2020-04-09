Cameron County COVID-19 cases in the triple digits

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Three weeks after Cameron County confirmed its first COVID-19 cases, there are now over a hundred residents with the novel coronavirus.

As of this article’s printing, there are 118 cases in Cameron County. So far, one Cameron County resident has died: an 81-year-old Harlingen man living at Veranda Nursing Home, where 26 people, employees and residents, have tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 7, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño ordered that if a person tests positive for COVID-19 in a long term care facility, such as Veranda Nursing Home, all mentally-competent residents must be notified, along with their families, and a public notice must be made 30 minutes after learning the test confirmation on the facility’s website and physically at the building’s entrance.

From thereafter, all long term care facility staff must wear face masks and other personal protective equipment, like gloves, gowns, eye protection and face masks. The order also says no new residents can be admitted to the facility and no outpatient rehab can continue.



Twenty-three people have recovered from the virus, 182 have tested negative, and 88 tests results are pending. In total, 401 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, through state and private labs.

Cameron County has monitored 303 residents who are self-isolating total, clearing 102 with 201 still under the county’s watch.

In an April 6 press conference, Treviño said Cameron County hospitals are not prepared for a COVID-19 outbreak and is expecting cases in the county to reach near a thousand in the coming weeks, based on the rate of positive cases the Cameron County Public Health department was confirming.

Treviño extended the county-wide shelter-in-place order to April 21, and is recommending that residents wear face coverings. Cities like Port Isabel and Brownsville have already required residents wear face masks when entering any public building and when outside.

County-wide, as of April 7, only two persons can travel in a vehicle, including the driver. No children under the age of 14 can go to grocery stores, county-wide. Port Isabel instituted both of these restrictions on April 4, in effect until June 3. Cameron County’s order is effective until April 21.

Treviño has not responded to the PRESS’ requests for comment.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.