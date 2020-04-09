PIPD instates checkpoint to enforce county shelter-in-place order

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) will begin a check point stop at 2:00 p.m. today, stopping traffic from Texas Hwy. 100 and Texas Hwy. 48.

The check point will be acting daily, with no end date declared by PIPD.

PIPD Chief Robert Lopez said the department was waiting for an approval from the Texas Department of Transportation to establish a checkpoint stop. The approval was granted today.

Previous checkpoint-esque stops on March 30 and March 31, Lopez said, were done to hand out flyers listing shelter-in-place order restrictions.

This checkpoint, however, has been instated to ask drivers where they are going and why. Lopez said the department believes there are people from “out of town” coming to the area and wants to limit the amount of traffic coming to Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

South Padre Island Police Department instituted a similar checkpoint, on April 3, at the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.