County parks, boat ramps and drive through religious services allowed under new Cameron County executive order

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

County parks, boat ramps and drive-through religious services in Cameron County are now allowed to operate, with restrictions, starting tomorrow.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. announced the lifted restrictions during an April 24 press conference. The new executive order will be in effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, April 25.

For Cameron County beaches, like Boca Chica Beach, Andy Bowie Park and Isla Blanca Park, people must be at least 20 feet away from each other. Face coverings are required for everyone on the beach, unless they are in the water.

The county beaches will open from the morning to 6:00 p.m., with people needing to leave the beaches by 8:00 p.m. The beaches will only allow 50 percent capacity.

Chartered fishing trips are included in the new executive order. For 22′-26′ boats, the guide plus two clients are allowed on the watercraft. Facial coverings must be worn at all times, and filet tables can not be used. Fish must be taken home by guides or clients and filleted there.

Test launches at SpaceX’s Boca Chica Beach facility are occurring throughout the next couple weeks. Those tests, Treviño said, will be in the evenings, so people can go to Boca Chica Beach undisturbed.

The county’s shelter-in-place order is still in effect until May 4, 11:59 p.m.

More information on the lifted restrictions will be available later this afternoon, Treviño said, on the Cameron County website.