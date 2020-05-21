May 21 2020

World’s largest mesquite carved turtle unveiled on SPI

By Gaige Davila
A sea turtle sculpture made by Andy Hancock, celebrating the new turtle nesting and hatching season. Photo by Sharon Campbell.

A hand-carved, seven-foot and ten inch tall by eight-foot-long, six and half-foot wide wooden sea turtle sculpture is now displayed in front of Sea Ranch Restaurant, in what the City of South Padre Island calls a “record breaking tribute” to South Padre Island sea turtles. .

The 400-pound, mesquite wood sculpture, celebrating the new turtle nesting and hatching season, was made by local artist Andy Hancock, commissioned by Bob Friedman, owner of Sea Ranch Restaurant, and co-funded by the City of South Padre Island.

City of South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Ed Caum, Friedman and Hancock unveiled the sculpture on Monday, May 18.

The City of South Padre Island, in a press release, said they are “continuing to augment their many visitor attractions with more public art,” with the addition of this sculpture, which is part of the Sea Turtle Trail project.

