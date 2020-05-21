NOAA predicts “busy” Atlantic hurricane season

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Atlantic Ocean, where the Gulf of Mexico lies, has a 60 percent chance to have an “above-normal” hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with a range of 13 to 19 named storms developing.

Six to ten of these storms could become hurricanes, with 3 to 6 of them becoming major hurricanes, or above Category 3 (111 mile per hour winds or higher).

There is a 30 percent chance of a “near-normal” season and a 10 percent chance of a “below-normal” season.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says they have 70 percent confidence in their ranges.

The designated names of this season’s tropical cyclones are as follows: Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

“We recommend that everyone have an emergency plan in place in the event of a hurricane,” City of South Padre Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg said in a press release. “What you do today could be what keeps you safe tomorrow.”

Residents, business and property owners on South Padre Island are required to have a re-entry sticker on their vehicles to return to the Island during an emergency, such as an approaching hurricane. If a storm is 48 hours from landfall, the city will not issue re-entry stickers. Re-entry stickers can be ordered on the city’s website by clicking here.

NOAA will track storm developments through COSMIC-2 satellites. The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.