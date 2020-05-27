South Padre Island Police Blotter: May 18-25, 2020

Curated by Steve Hathcock

Editor’s Note: The following reports are edited for clarity and written in third-person, using language directly from the reports.

2201 ASSAULT/ ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS A MISDEMEANOR ): On May 18, 2020, at approximately 0024hrs, an officer responded to 5600 Padre Blvd Room #109 in reference to a past assault. Investigation revealed that the actor intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly caused bodily injury to another, including the person’s spouse. The complainant had signs that indicated that she had been assaulted. EMS was summoned to the scene, where the complainant was evaluated but refused to be transported to the hospital at the time. The complainant verbally stated that the assault has caused her pain and discomfort. The actor fled the scene. An attempt to locate the actor was conducted but to no avail.

49.02 PUBLIC INTOXICATION / AMBULANCE CALL: An SPIPD officer made contact was made with an intoxicated female at the Holiday Inn Beach Resort located at 100 Padre Boulevard. Investigation revealed that a female subject appeared in a public place while intoxicated to the degree that she may endanger herself or another. She was placed under arrest and charged with Public Intoxication, transported to and booked into the South Padre Island city jail.

4902 PUBLIC INTOXICATION/ POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS/ POSS DRUG PARAPH: On May 18, 2020, officers were dispatched to Holiday Inn, located at 6502 Padre Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject in the halls. Officers made contact with a male subject on the fourth floor who was attempting to get into rooms that were not his and was speaking incoherently. The male subject stated he had been drinking alcohol and had done cocaine. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense by appearing in a public place, while intoxicated to the degree that he posed a danger to himself and others by attempting to open room doors that were not his. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense by knowingly possessing a controlled substance in penalty group 2. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense by knowingly possessing drug paraphernalia. The male subject was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail, where he was booked in without further incident.

WARRANT OTHER AGENCY: On May 20, 2020, at about 0551 hours, an SPIPD officer was dispatched to 331 Padre Blvd in reference to a past disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant. After investigation, the complainant was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

3103 THEFT: On May 20, 2020, officers were dispatched to Windwater Hotel and Marina, located at 5701 Padre Boulevard, in reference to a beer run that had occurred at Stripes, located at 5000 Padre Boulevard. Officers made contact with a male subject who was positively identified as the male subject who had stolen the beer and was in possession of the beer. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense when he unlawfully appropriated beer from Stripes gas station, with the intent to deprive the Stripes of the beer. The male subject was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail where he was booked in without further incident.

49.02 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Contact was made with an intoxicated male subject sitting in a vehicle following a verbal argument at the Wind Water hotel located at 5701 Padre Boulevard. Investigation revealed a male subject appeared in a public place while intoxicated to the degree that he may endanger himself or another. He was placed under arrest and charged with Public Intoxication, transported to and booked into the South Padre Island city jail.

2201 ASSAULT CLASS C: On May 21, 2020, at approximately 0751, officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Padre Blvd in reference to an assault. Officers arrived at the location and made contact with three individuals. Investigation revealed on this date in the County of Cameron, intentionally or knowingly threatens another including one’s spouse with imminent bodily injury. Male subject was placed under arrest for simple assault and transported to the City Jail for processing.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/ WANTED PERSON: On May 21, 2020 at approximately 2242 hours, an SPIPD officer responded to the Sea Ranch Marina 33256 State Park Rd 100 in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch communication advised that a male subject was outside the restaurant bothering the employees as they were closing. Upon making contact with male subject, SPIPD dispatch communication then advised that male subject had a no bond warrant with instate pickup extradition. Male subject was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to city jail for processing. Investigation revealed male subject had an active arrest warrant out of the 450th District Court for Probation Violation (Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more.)

DISTURBANCE/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On May 22, 2020, at approximately 0421hrs, an SPIPD officer responded to 4109 Padre Boulevard in reference to a verbal disturbance between a male and a female and possibly a gun was involved or mentioned. Male subject was then placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and transported to city jail for processing. The Sig Sauer pistol was cleared by dispatch and recovered by an SPIPD officer for safekeeping. Investigation revealed male subject appeared in a public place while intoxicated becoming a danger to himself and others.

POSS. CONTROL SUBSTANCE/DEL/MANU: On May 22, 2020, SPIPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Officers determined that the vehicle was stolen. Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest for Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

22.01 ASSAULT FV (M/A) /PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On May 23, 2020, at approximately 0003 hours, officers were dispatched to the 6500 Block of Padre Blvd. in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, contact was made with a male and female. Male subject was placed under arrest for public intoxication and assault family violence.

22.01 ASSAULT FV / POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: On May 23, 2020, at approximately 0229 hours, SPIPD officers were dispatched to E. Kingfish in reference to a past physical disturbance between two females who were in a romantic relationship. Upon arrival I made contact with a female subject standing on the street. Investigation revealed that the identified female actor intentionally and knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to another including the person’s spouse. The female actor was booked, processed, and secured without incident.

22.01 ASSAULT FV (STRANGULATION) (F/3): Contact was made with two male subjects at East Campeche in reference to an assault. Investigation revealed that a male subject intentionally caused bodily injury to another, including the person’s spouse and committed the offense by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or blocking the person’s nose or mouth. Investigation also revealed that he intentionally fled on foot from a person he knew to be a peace officer attempting lawfully to arrest or detain him. He was placed under arrest and charged with Evading Arrest on foot (Class A Misdemeanor), then transported and booked into the city jail. He was placed under arrest and charged with Assault by Strangulation (Family Violence) (3rd Degree Felony) and Evading Arrest on foot (Class A Misdemeanor).

2201 ASSAULT: On May 22, 2020 at about 1013 hours, an SPIPD officer was dispatched to 815 Padre Blvd (Jaws) in reference to an assault that just occurred. The officer made contact with the complainant that was identified. After investigations, the actor was placed under arrest.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN PG 2: On May 22, 2020 at about 1336 hours, the officer was dispatched to 6900 Padre Blvd (Claytons) in reference to a subject with drugs refusing to leave the area. Contact was made with the security guard who said that he told the subject who was later identified. He refused to leave the establishment. After investigation, he was placed under arrest.

DISTURBANCE: On May 24, 2020 officers were dispatched to W Cora Lee in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival I made contact with a male subject and female subject who stated that they had been arguing. Male subject became irate and showed signs of intoxication. Male subject was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.

ACCIDENT/49.04: On May 24, 2020 at approximately 1641hrs, an SPIPD officer was patrolling the 1700 block of Padre Blvd. when I noticed a vehicle collide into a parked vehicle. As I approached, I noticed a male subject who stumbled out of the driver side door. The male subject stated he struck a vehicle and did noticed how mad it was. The male subject showed all signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for Driving while intoxicated. A breath specimen was provided as it showed he was twice over the legal limit.