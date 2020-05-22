More Texas businesses allowed to reopen this week

By Gaige Davila

Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos, skating rinks, aquariums, rodeos and natural caverns can reopen this Friday, May 22, per order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at 25 percent capacity.

Also starting Friday, restaurants can increase their occupancy limit to 50 percent. Child care facilities reopened this past Monday, May 18, along with massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios and youth clubs.

Abbott announced the new guidelines during a May 18 press conference.

Peggy’s Tattoos on South Padre Island reopened on Monday, May 18, after Abbott’s announcement. Along with large plexiglass shields on every counter and in the tattooing areas, staff are required to wear disposable aprons and masks and have their temperatures checked before their shift. Customers are also required to wear masks before coming in for their appointments.

“They’re not going to get through my door without a mask on,” Sandi Gentry, owner of Peggy’s Tattoos told the PRESS.



Including staff members, only 14 people are allowed in the shop under the 25 percent occupancy rule, but people are coming in.



“The minute I took one tarp down, we probably had ten people wanting to get in,” Gentry said, referring to the tarps that hung from the windows when Peggy’s closed on March 19, when Abbott ordered tattoo shops to close.

