Mobile COVID-19 testing site returning to Port Isabel

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel and South Padre Island residents have another chance to get tested for COVID-19 this week.



On Wednesday, June 3, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host another mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, at 309 Railroad St, the same location as the previous site.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, 49 tests were collected from the mobile COVID-19 testing site in Port Isabel on May 24.



DSHS does not have information on test results from their mobile testing sites, Lara Anton, press officer for DSHS, told the PRESS, saying any positive cases are sent to DSHS regional offices then to the counties where the COVID-19-positve person resides.

Anton said the DSHS tracks cases by where someone lives and not where they are tested.

Registering for the mobile COVID-19 testing site in Port Isabel can be done at txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400. The testing site will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.