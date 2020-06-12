8th COVID-19 case confirmed in PI as cases in Cameron County rise

By Gaige Davila

Eight Port Isabel residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Cameron County Health Department data shows.

Last week, two Port Isabel residents tested positive: an employee from the Point Isabel Independent School District, becoming the fourth person to test positive in the city, and a 21-year-old male, becoming the fifth person.

This week, three more Port Isabel residents tested positive: a 65-year-old woman (community transmission); a 42-year-old man (linked to a previous case); and a 52-year-old man (community transmission).

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema told the PRESS that the city is encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene. Hockema noted that increasing cases in Port Isabel is reflective of the increasing cases across the state.

“We’re just at the beginning of this disease,” Hockema said. “Not at the end.”

COVID-19 cases across Texas, including Cameron County, have been rising. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., held his first press conference in three weeks to address the rising cases.

