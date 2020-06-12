PI-ISD begins summer meal distribution program

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) will continue distributing meals into the summer.



Starting June 8, PI-ISD’s Summer Feeding Program is distributing free breakfast and lunch packages to anyone ages 1 to 18.

“The bottom line is we want our kids to be fed,” PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS.

PI-ISD had a meal distribution program, the Curbside Meal Program, that started in mid March, lasting until the end of May this year, in response to state-wide school closures and concern that many students would be food insecure.

From Monday to Thursday, hot breakfast and lunch meals will be provided, with cold meals, like sandwiches, being distributed on Fridays. At Port Isabel High School, 250 hot meal bundles will be distributed a day, with 150 distributed at Garriga Elementary. The number of meal bundles at either campus will be adjusted based on turnout, Capistran said.

On some days, more than 6,000 meals would be given out across the Port Isabel High School, Garriga Elementary and Derry Elementary campuses, PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS in previous interviews, during their Curbside Meal Program.



Meals can be picked up at Garriga Elementary, at 200 W. Adams St in Port Isabel, and Port Isabel High School, at 18001 Hwy 100, also in Port Isabel, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

