Port Isabel Lighthouse set to reopen

The Port Isabel Lighthouse will reopen at the end of this month.

The Texas Historical Commission State Historic site is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 25. On March 17, the Port Isabel Lighthouse, along with all of the City of Port Isabel’s parks, closed, over concern for COVID-19’s spread.

Weather permitting, hours of operation will be Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets may only be purchased through the Visitors Center by calling (956) 943-2262 and then presented to the attendant at the Lighthouse. Tours of the Lighthouse will be self-guided, by appointment only and are limited to 15 minutes. Groups of six or less are allowed. One party at a time will be allowed access. Masks are requested to be worn in the Lighthouse. Hand sanitizer will be available at the Lighthouse and all ticket holders are advised to sanitize their hands before and after the tour.

The park on the Lighthouse’s grounds is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Visitors Center is closed.

Ticket prices are $5.00 (adults); $4.00 (seniors 55+); $3.00 (children* under 5.) For more information, call the Port Isabel Visitors Center at 956-943-2262.

*Editor’s note: Children must be 4 years old and 38” tall to tour the lighthouse. A child may not be carried by an adult.