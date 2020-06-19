Twelve COVID-19 cases confirmed in PI

By Gaige Davila

Port Isabel now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Port Isabel’s case increase is in tandem with Cameron County’s, which stands at 1301 cases as of press time. In the past week, Cameron County Public Health Department has been confirming anywhere between 30 to nearly 70 cases of COVID-19 a day. Port Isabel’s cases represent 0.9 percent of the total cases

During the City of Port Isabel’s commissioner’s meeting on June 16, City Manager Jared Hockema commented on the rising cases.

“Frankly, that’s the tip of the iceberg,” Hockema said. “We urge everyone who can get tested if you feel you’ve been exposed.”



He continued, “That’s really the only way we can get a handle on this illness is to identify people who may be ill.”

The City of Port Isabel and the City of South Padre Island, who currently have zero confirmed cases among its residents, have extended their state of disaster declarations.



During the City of South Padre Island’s June 17 city meeting, Mayor Patrick McNulty said that their once-a-week calls among Cameron County’s mayors, hospitals, school districts and Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., have increased to three calls a week.

“This is in direct correlation to the increase in cases that Cameron County is experiencing,” McNulty said.

McNulty said during the meeting that increased visitation to the Island since Texas’ reopening issued by Governor Greg Abbott have forced the city to rehire furloughed employees.

