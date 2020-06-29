H-E-B limits toilet paper, eggs, disinfectant purchasing

Staff report

H-E-B is placing purchasing limits on more items as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas. Some of the items with purchasing limits are unique to stores in the “Border Region” area, such as H-E-B stores in Port Isabel and San Benito.

H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2



Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2 Bath tissue singles – limit 2 Paper towels – limit 2 Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC) H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1 H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2 Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items Hand sanitizer – 10 items Hand soap – 4 items Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items



The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region, where Port Isabel and San Benito’s stores reside:

Baby wipes – limit 2 Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4 Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2



