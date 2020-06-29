H-E-B confirms Port Isabel store employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

H-E-B has confirmed an employee at their Port Isabel store has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the store on June 19.

A link to the announcement, posted on June 27, can be found here.

“All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then,” the news release states.

No other information regarding the employee was found in the press release.

Masks or facial coverings are required inside Port Isabel’s H-E-B store, as required by order from Cameron County.