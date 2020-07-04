PI-ISD considering both in-person and virtual learning for fall semester

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) is considering offering in-person and virtual instruction for the 2020-2021 school year, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Rio Grande Valley.

PI-ISD superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS in a phone call that the district is preparing for virtual instruction as they begin to acquire more iPads, in what is being called a “evolving, very fluid” plan for the school year.

PI-ISD sent surveys to all parents of students enrolled at PI-ISD schools on Wednesday, July 1, asking what kind of instruction they would prefer. The school district will use these responses to help determine how classes will be administered in the fall.

As of now, Capistran and district administrators, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the newly-created Tarpon Return to Learn Task Force, are planning for the fall semester. One concern they have is child care for students with parents or guardians that work during the day, if PI-ISD decides to hold classes only virtually. Capistran said details surrounding child care for students with working parents and guardians will continue to be worked on as the beginning of the school year approaches.

PI-ISD is awaiting further guidance from the TEA regarding how to conduct classes, whether virtually or in-person, and expect to meet with them this week.

Strength and conditioning sessions for fall sports at PI-ISD are still on hold, after other RGV districts reported positive COVID-19 cases among students who participated in their sessions.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversees high school athletics, said school districts could hold, but are not required to, strength and conditioning sessions and marching band practices and rehearsals beginning June 8.

Whether fall sports will be held at all has not been said by the UIL. According to Capistran, fall sports’ schedules, like football, volleyball, cross country and tennis, could be moved to the spring semester.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.