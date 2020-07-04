SPI issues restrictions to city beaches for next 7 days

By Gaige Davila

After Cameron County closed vehicular traffic to beach parks and access on South Padre Island, the city has issued restrictions for the 23 public beach accesses on Gulf Boulevard, in preparation for the Fourth of July weekend.

The orders were issued after a 5-to-1 South Padre Island city council vote in an emergency special meeting on Tuesday. Council member Alita Bagley was the lone nay vote.

Bagley said during the meeting that while she didn’t support closing South Padre Island’s beach accesses, she wanted stricter restrictions for the city’s beach than what was drafted by the mayor and council.

Mayor Patrick McNulty said the decision to issue the orders was after several phone calls with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., along with local business owners, and the Texas General Land Office.

“We don’t want to go to Defcon 5 where nobody is allowed on the beach,” McNulty said during the meeting. “But we got to get this into the public’s mind that this is serious out there.”

The following restrictions have been imposed since 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Lifeguards, code enforcement and police officers will be enforcing these orders, according to McNulty, in a “zero-tolerance” policy.

BEACH VENDORS

Beach vendors can only preset the front-row following the spacing guidelines below.

All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

All secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on demand only.

Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup, for the secondary rows.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

BEACH GOERS

All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

The order remains in effect until July 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Violating the order can lead to a $500 fine, according to a press release from the city.

