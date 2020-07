Courtesy of AccuWeather. Courtesy of AccuWeather Courtesy of AccuWeather Courtesy of AccuWeather.

By Gaige Davilaeditor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County will get at least 2 to 4 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Hannah as it nears the South Texas Coast.

The storm is moving at 9 mph, moving west-northwest towards Corpus Christi, with 50 mph winds. Hanna is expected to make landfall sometime on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.