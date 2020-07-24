Tropical storm warning issued for lower Texas coast

From City of South Padre Island

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Lower Texas Coast. Currently, there are a few models that continue to show Tropical Storm Hanna heading towards south Texas.

At this point, South Padre Island is expecting wind gusts up to 39 – 50 miles per hour and 4 – 8 inches of rain beginning as early as this afternoon through Sunday. Surge up and into the dunes is anticipated, so the City has asked for the removal of all equipment from the beaches. Localized flooding and power outages are expected.

With the amount of rain coupled with AM and PM high tides, expect portions of Padre Blvd (TX100) to be flooded, making the road unsafe for use.

We will be monitoring rain, bay levels and mobilizing clean ups as well as closely watching the storm for any future threats. Following are a few key notices:

Saturday recycling will be cancelled this week. Will resume next week.

City crews will be helping with clean up and spraying for mosquitos due to the moisture.

If you are dependent on electricity for medical devices, make sure the batteries and backups are fully charged. The Fire Station Gym will be available for those to charge devices if needed. Please use this service before contacting an emergency room or emergency service. The volume of these facilities and services are still high due to COVID-19.

If you are dependent on medical equipment, please register your information on the State’s 211 registry. Register at https://tdem.texas.gov/stear/ or by calling 2-1-1.

Sign up for Swift911, the City’s emergency notification system that sends out notifications directly to you via your home phone, cell phone and/or email, by going to www.myspi.org.

