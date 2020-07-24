Ladies Kingfish Tournament called off

Staff report

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its 39th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament.

“While we had worked hard to adapt and adjust, and feel we had pulled together a tournament that followed CDC guidelines and all government mandates to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, anglers, captains and crew, circumstances beyond our control have led us to this decision,” a press release announcing the cancellation states. “With the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths it was decided this decision is in the best interest of everyone.”

All pre-registered participants will be refunded. LKT merchandise is still for sale at the SPI Chamber located at 610 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, TX.

Mark your calendar for August 6 through August 8, 2021, for the 40th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament.

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce is asking anglers who are still fishing with their captains to send photos of their captions to include in a photo album on their website and social media.

If you have questions, please call at 956-761-4412 or email info@spichamber.com.