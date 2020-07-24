SPI opens ballot applications

Staff report

The City of South Padre Island is holding a General Election on November 3, 2020 for Mayor and Council Member Place 4.

Filing dates to submit an general ballot application for the office of Mayor or Place 4 are from July 20, 2020 through August 17, 2020.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 20, 2020.

Candidate packets can be retrieved at City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, Texas, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Questions are to be directed to Angelique Soto, City Secretary, at 956-761-8109 or nsoto@myspi.org.