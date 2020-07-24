Jul 24 2020

SPI opens ballot applications

Staff report

The City of South Padre Island is holding a General Election on November 3, 2020 for Mayor and Council Member Place 4. 

Filing dates to submit an general ballot application for the office of Mayor or Place 4 are from July 20, 2020 through August 17, 2020. 

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 20, 2020. 

Candidate packets can be retrieved at City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, Texas, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Questions are to be directed to Angelique Soto, City Secretary, at 956-761-8109 or nsoto@myspi.org. 

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2020/07/24/spi-opens-ballot-applications/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.