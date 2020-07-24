Where to get sandbags as Tropical Storm Hanna nears

By Gaige Davila

Municipal offices across the Rio Grande Valley are distributing sandbags as Tropical Storm Hanna nears the South Texas coast.

Cameron County residents can pick up sandbags until 6:00 p.m. today, July 24, and tomorrow July 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville, Texas, 78521.

South Padre Island residents can pick up sandbags from the city’s Public Works Workshop at West Venus and Laguna Boulevard. Bags and sand are provided for free, but residents must bring their own shovels and bag the sand themselves. Residents are allowed 5 sandbags per property. Businesses are allowed 10 bags per property.

In Port Isabel, Public Works staff will distribute sandbags from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Public Works office from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Each household is allowed 6 sandbags. A proof of residency (such as a driver’s license) is required when picking up sandbags. Masks are required upon pick up.

Laguna Vista residents can pick up sandbags at the vacant lot north of city hall on Fernandez Street. Each household is allowed 6 sandbags, and a proof of residency is required upon pick up.



The storm is expected to make landfall early Saturday morning, July 25.