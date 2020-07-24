Beach park closures, facial covering mandate extended to August

By Gaige Davila

Cameron County residents will not be able to drive to county beach parks and accesses for a couple more weeks.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., has extended an emergency management order issued on June 29, which closed county beach accesses and mandated facial coverings in public county-wide. The order is now in effect until August 10.

“As the transmission rate of COVID-19 is increasing significantly in Cameron County, this Clarification Order is issued as a continued emergency management measure to combat COVID-19,” the order extension reads.

Cars cannot park on the shoulder road on Park Road 100 and walk across the dunes to county beach accesses north of E.K. Atwood Park either.

The county-wide curfew has also been extended. Anyone over 18-years-old cannot be outside of their homes after 11:00 p.m. and before 5:00 a.m. For those under 17-years-old, the curfew is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

No more than ten people can congregate in an area, all of whom must be six feet apart, and restaurants can only have 50 percent capacity still.

A violation of any of the orders carries a fine not exceeding $500.

