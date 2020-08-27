More turtles “hatch” along the Sea Turtle Art Trai

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Three more sea turtles have “hatched” along South Padre Island in the last two weeks, as part of the Sea Turtle Art Trail.



Artists Beth Fedigan and Chelsea Fedigan are behind the largest of the Sea Turtle Art Trail’s “hatchings,” with an 11 to 12 foot tall sea turtle sculpture displayed within the Beach Park at Isla Blanca (formerly Schlitterbahn Beach Waterpark). The work, according to a Facebook post by the SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau, is a depiction of the “beauty of living on the Island.” Several seagulls, palm trees, fish and ocean waves are painted on the turtle’s shell, with “Save The Turtles” carved near the head.

“La Sirena,” a sea turtle statue also painted by Beth Fedigan, was unveiled on Aug. 25 at Sea Turtle Inc. The sculpture’s centerpiece mermaid was inspired by a Loteria card, according to a Facebook post from the SPI Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The mermaid holds a baby turtle, honoring the volunteers at Sea Turtle, Inc.

At the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce’s office, a rose-adorned sea turtle sculpture aptly named “Rosie” now lies, painted by Cecilia Garza of McAllen.

Previously, the city “hatched” two sea turtle sculptures, a mesquite-wood sea turtle now displayed in front of Sea Ranch Restaurant, made by Andy Hancock, and a sea turtle sculpture painted by Christina Salazar displayed at the South Padre Island Multimodal Facility.

According to a city spokesperson, a map of the Sea Turtle Art Trail will be unveiled after all the sea turtle sculptures “hatch” in September.