COVID-19 testing available in PI through weekend

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel residents have several chances to get a COVID-19 test through Aug. 30, after Cameron County extended the mobile testing site’s hours.

From today until Sunday, Aug. 30, COVID-19 testing is available at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site’s hours have been extended from 1 p.m.

A full schedule is below:

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Testing at Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center

Thursday, August 27, 2020

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Testing at Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center

Friday, August 28, 2020

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Testing at Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center

Saturday, August 29, 2020

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Testing at Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center

Sunday, August 30, 2020

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

COVID-19 Testing at Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center

No appointment is required. A personal identification of some kind is required to receive a test.