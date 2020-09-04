Derry Elementary nurse dies from COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

COVID-19 has affected many in Port Isabel and the whole of the Laguna Madre area, including the Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD), where staff have contracted the disease and recovered.

But on Aug. 25, Derry Elementary’s nurse, Nora Sanchez, after contracting COVID-19, died in Harlingen.

On social media, several people shared their condolences for Sanchez and shared stories of their experiences with her, including PI-ISD, who eulogized Sanchez in a Facebook post.“Sanchez served with a kind and loving heart to many of our students and staff members for over 21 years,” the post stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

“She was like a second mom to me,” Jennifer Lynne told the PRESS. “She was always so loving and caring to everyone she met. I would always get a huge hug from her whenever I saw her. My girls loved her. She always made time for us to catch up whenever I saw her.”

Crystal Rocha worked with Sanchez at both Garriga and Derry elementary school for the last nine years, knowing her before then when her niece and nephew were students in Garriga. For the last three years, Rocha and Sanchez had lunch together almost every day.



“We were always sharing our ups and downs,” Rocha said. “I loved to hear when she talked about her family. I would always tell her I love that wherever you all go you go together. She was so proud of how united her family was.”

Rocha said Sanchez was instrumental in supporting her after her father died.

“I could go into her office and let out whatever I was feeling that day,” Rocha said. “She would listen carefully then tell me, ‘It’s going to be okay, Ma,’ while she was hugging me. She knew what to say to make me feel better. She was like that for everyone.”

Rocha continued, ”I will miss her deeply.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.