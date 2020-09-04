As COVID-19 cases decline, Cameron County beaches set to reopen

By Gaige Davila

After Labor Day, Cameron County beach accesses and beach parks will reopen.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced the reopening during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The county beaches will reopen, Treviño said, on the Tuesday after Labor Day, or Sept. 8. More Cameron County parks could reopen at 50 percent capacity on Sept. 8 as well.

Trevino said Cameron County’s COVID-19 cases have decreased in the last week, along with county hospitals now being more equipped to respond to COVID-19 cases, but warned that people should not relax their precautions.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, also noted the declining cases but said the Labor Day weekend could jeopardize the downward trend.

“This Labor Day threatens that trend that we have,” Castillo said, noting that private and family events in particular were the most likely to cause cases to climb again.

Castillo said there are 139 people hospitalized in Cameron County with COVID-19, with another 57 people in intensive care from the disease. Castillo said that while hospitals in Cameron County were better equipped to handle COVID-19 cases, people were still being hospitalized for the disease.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said more than a hundred COVID-19 deaths will be confirmed by the county in the next couple days. Guajardo said the deaths occurred in the last couple of months but are confirming them now after receiving death certificate information from Brownsville and Harlingen.