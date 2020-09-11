PI resident arraigned on child sexual abuse

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com



A Port Isabel resident was extradited from South Dakota to face sexual abuse of a child charges.

On Aug. 27, Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) Captain Jose Cadengo and Detective Christina Esquivel traveled to Elk Point, South Dakota, to arrest Roberto C. Castro. Two weeks before, PIPD received a report that Castro had “continuously” sexually abused a young child.

The PRESS is withholding the victim’s name out of concern for their safety.



After PIPD issued a national warrant for his arrest, Castro was pulled over in South Dakota in late August, where he was working in oil fields, PIPD Chief Robert Lopez told the PRESS. Castro was arrested by South Dakota police officers after his name returned an active warrant in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Castro was initially thought to be in Corpus Christi or San Antonio, Lopez said.

Castro, 29, was arraigned in the Port Isabel Municipal Court a day after his arrest on a “continuous sexual abuse of a child” charge. Port Isabel Municipal Court Judge Helen Delgadillo set Castro’s bond at $125,000. Castro’s attorney, Nat Perez, requested he be held at PIPD’s holding cell an extra day, so as to secure his bond and prevent his transfer to Cameron County Detention Center.

Castro is currently out of jail on bond with a court-ordered ankle monitor.

As part of an emergency protective order against Castro filed by PIPD, Delgadillo ordered Castro to not contact the victim, the victim’s family or anyone under the age of eighteen. Castro is also not to be within 200 feet of the victim’s home.

Lopez told the PRESS that Castro’s arrest was the fourth arrest that PIPD made in August for sexual abuse of a child.