Crash leaves grandmother, grandchildren dead

Staff report

Three people from Port Isabel were killed in a head-on car collision in Los Fresnos last Wednesday.



Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said Maria Zamora, 49, and her two grandchildren, Reynaldo Alvarado Jr., 6, and Artlette Castillo, 2, were killed after a northbound GMC Yukon crashed head-on into their southbound Dodge Magnum on FM 803 near Highway 100.

Zamora died instantly in the crash, DPS said. Alvarado and Castillo died at Valley Regional Medical Centers in Brownsville and Harlingen, respectively, according to their obituaries.

DPS said the Yukon’s left rear tire blew out, causing the SUV to move towards Zamora’s car and crash.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, DPS says. The accident remains under investigation.

The PRESS has requested an accident report and the status of two people previously reported to have survived the crash.

Zamora’s family created a GoFundMe account for help with funeral expenses. With over 300 donations, the crowdfunding effort reached its $20,000 goal in five days.

Visitation for Zamora, Alvarado and Castillo will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a holy rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomae Garza Funeral Home in San Benito.

Their funeral masses will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 705 S. Longoria Street in Port Isabel.

All three will be buried at Port Isabel City Cemetery.