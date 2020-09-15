LMWD lifts boil notice

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) has lifted a boil notice issued yesterday for all of its customers.

After receiving lab results from water samples sent the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, LMWD has determined that water no longer needs to be boiled before washing hands, cooking or cleaning.

LMWD issued the boil notice as a precautionary measure after restoring water pressure from a line break on South Padre Island.

LMWD asks all questions to be forwarded to Manager Carlos J. Galvan, Jr. at (956) 943-2626 ext. 110.