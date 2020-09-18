Cities, county providing sandbags before Tropical Storm Beta landfall

Staff report

Local municipalities and Cameron County are handing out sandbags, preparing for Tropical Storm Beta’s landfall of the South coast of Texas.

On South Padre Island, sandbags are available at the Public Works Workshop located at the corner of West Venus and Laguna Boulevard, beginning today until 4 p.m. and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site is “self-bagging,” meaning the bags and sand are provided for free, but residents and businesses will need to bring shovels and fill their own bags . Residents will be allowed five bags per property. Businesses will be allowed ten bags per property.

In Port Isabel, sandbags will be available at the Port Isabel Public Works building, at 217 E. Hickman St., from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Only Port Isabel residents can receive sandbags there, with 6 a bag limit. Masks and social distancing are required. The city is asking residents to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

In Laguna Vista, sandbags will be available until 4 p.m. today in front of Laguna Vista City Hall on Fernandez St. There is also a 6-bag limit per person. Starting at 4 p.m., sandbags will be self-serve. Bags will be available at location today and Saturday, Sept. 19. Bring a shovel.

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse : 2050 S . Browne Ave ., Brownsville , TX; Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road , Brownsville TX; Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse : 26945 FM 510 , San Benito , TX; and at Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX. Cameron County residents may pick up six sandbags per household tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. or until supplies last. In Cameron County, sandbags will be available on Saturday, Sept. 19, at